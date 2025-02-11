QPR beaten by last-gasp Coventry goal

Coventry 1 QPR 0 95' Thomas

A Coventry winner in the final seconds condemned QPR to defeat.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Bobby Thomas rose to head in Jack Rudoni’s right-wing corner – after successive Rangers corners shortly beforehand had come to nothing.

Rangers keeper Paul Nardi produced a superb double save in the first half, diving to his right to stop Matt Grimes’ low shot and then keeping out Ellis Simms’ follow-up.

In the second half, Kenneth Paal set up a great chance for R’s striker Michael Frey.

Ilias Chair collected Paal’s pass and cleverly back-heeled the ball back to the Dutchman, sending him away down the left. Paal then found Frey, whose first-time strike was saved by keeper Oliver Dovin.

Chair also had an effort saved by Dovin and created a chance for Jack Colback, who fired over.

Coventry’s Tatsuhiro Sakamoto found the net late on but the goal was disallowed because Brandon Thomas-Asante was offside.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the final stages and Luis Binks blocked Jimmy Dunne’s seemingly goal-bound header from Chair’s diagonal ball, before Thomas broke the deadlock right at the end.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Edwards, Paal; Colback (Varane 60), Field; Smyth (Yang 71), Chair, Saito (Morgan 81); Frey (Lloyd 60).

Subs not used: Walsh, Fox, Ashby, Morrison, Madsen.







