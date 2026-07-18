Burnley keen on QPR defender Edwards

Burnley are interested in QPR defender Ronnie Edwards.

Rangers signed Edwards, 23, from Southampton for £4.5m in January.

And they could be given an early chance to make a profit on the centre-back, who has established himself as a fans’ favourite at Loftus Road.

He made 17 Championship appearances for the R’s last season, having impressed while on loan during the second half of the previous campaign.

Burnley, relegated from the Premier League last season, are targeting an immediate return to the top flight and have identified Edwards as a potential signing.