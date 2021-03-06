Half-time: Bristol City 0 QPR 2 – Rangers lead after excellent first-half display

Bristol City 0 QPR 2 11' Chair 22' Dickie

Goals from Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie put QPR in the driving seat at Ashton Gate.

Chair opened the scoring with a header from Todd Kane’s excellent right-wing cross – his sixth goal of the season.







And a short corner routine led to Dickie doubling Rangers’ lead.

Chair played the ball in from the left and, after Yoann Barbet’s shot had struck the post, Dickie was on hand to blast into the roof of the net.

Jordy de Wijs is making his QPR debut.

The Dutch defender, sidelined by a calf injury following his loan move from Hull, replaced Geoff Cameron.

His inclusion was one of three Rangers changes; the others saw Sam Field given his full debut and Chris Willock restored to the side. Dom Ball and Lyndon Dykes were dropped to the bench.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kane, Field, Johansen, Chair, Wallace; Willock, Austin.

Subs: Lumley, Thomas, Adomah, Ball, Bettache, Kakay, Hamalainen, Bonne, Dykes.







