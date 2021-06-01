Brentford troll QPR fans and Austin on Twitter after promotion triumph



Brentford have ribbed neighbours QPR on Twitter after winning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The Bees, last in the top flight in 1947, went up by beating Swansea City in Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley.







The club’s Twitter account has since aimed digs at Rangers fans and Charlie Austin.

Dubbed a “bus stop in Hounslow” by some R’s supporters, Brentford have been savouring their recent success.

And they were quick to remind Austin of a sarcastic tweet the striker posted after they lost to Fulham in last season’s play-off final.

Austin also celebrated in front of Bees boss Thomas Frank after scoring QPR’s winner against Brentford last season.

Maps updated for the new season#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/RM3JaGHJaG — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 1, 2021

