Brentford troll QPR fans and Austin on Twitter after promotion triumph
Brentford have ribbed neighbours QPR on Twitter after winning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.
The Bees, last in the top flight in 1947, went up by beating Swansea City in Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley.
The club’s Twitter account has since aimed digs at Rangers fans and Charlie Austin.
Dubbed a “bus stop in Hounslow” by some R’s supporters, Brentford have been savouring their recent success.
And they were quick to remind Austin of a sarcastic tweet the striker posted after they lost to Fulham in last season’s play-off final.
Austin also celebrated in front of Bees boss Thomas Frank after scoring QPR’s winner against Brentford last season.
Maps updated for the new season#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/RM3JaGHJaG
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 1, 2021
👋👋#BrentfordFC https://t.co/4Uc01xJSQH
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 29, 2021
KENNETH prior
01/06/2021 @ 1:54 pm
i wont be happy i till the main striker signs charlie austin then i be happy up the r
Cockney cowboy
01/06/2021 @ 1:47 pm
Runners up in so many ways
Steve Finch
01/06/2021 @ 1:47 pm
Let Brentford have their day, they deserve it after playing so well for the last few seasons, I gotta say tho they have got a bit too big for their boots and we will pass them at the end of next season as we go up and they go down, won’t be so cocky then, So Brentford enjoy your season in the Prem & wave at us as we go up & you go down.
KENNETH prior
01/06/2021 @ 1:43 pm
where see brentford next season when your relagated and fulham and qpr take your place
Steven Colwell
01/06/2021 @ 1:32 pm
Reminder… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZLDwDdwmY8
angryoap
01/06/2021 @ 1:10 pm
Just friendly banter. Our paths will cross again this time next year when we go up and they come down.