Bond scheme part of ‘clear vision’ for QPR – Bhatia

Chairman Amit Bhatia says the bond scheme to help finance the development of QPR’s new training ground is an important part of making the club self-sustainable.

Rangers announced their plans for the scheme on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, the club confirmed planning permission has been given for the training ground at Crane Lodge Road in Heston.







In a statement, Bhatia said: “As a board, we have a clear vision for QPR: to deliver competitive and entertaining football while ensuring the club becomes self-sustainable.

“The new training ground is designed to underpin a renewal of the footballing fundamentals at QPR, to enable the club to compete more effectively on the pitch and to help attract and develop the best talent.

“Once developed, it will offer cutting-edge facilities for QPR players of all levels – a key aim of this project is to accelerate the development of young talent.

“Supporter involvement and participation have always been at the core of QPR’s values.

“As a board, we are fully behind this offer and believe that the QPR bond can play a crucial role in further strengthening the connection between QPR and its passionate fans, and in bringing new investors and fans to the club.”

The scheme is based on similar projects at Burnley and Norwich City.

Norwich’s bond scheme, launched in March 2018, raised £5m for the building of a new academy base, which opened the following year.

