Beale: Iroegbunam gives QPR strong midfield options

QPR boss Michael Beale believes the signing of Tim Iroegbunam will allow his team to maintain the high-tempo style he demands.

Iroegbunam, 19, became Rangers seventh signing of the summer transfer window when he joined on a season-long loan from Aston Villa on Thursday.







Rangers made several enquiries in an attempt to bring in a striker until late on Thursday and had agreed wage percentage terms with Charlton for Macauley Bonne to leave and return to The Valley on a season-long loan.

However, after Rangers failed to bring a striker through the door late in the window, the plug was pulled on Bonne’s move to south-east London.

Iroegbunam is the second Beale midfielder he has signed along with Taylor Richards and the Rangers boss said his arrival will add competition and cover for Sam Field, who has played every minute of every game this season.

“I just feel with five subs you can keep your energy high and keep the quality of the starting 11 high then you have got a strong squad,” Beale said.

“This is me just making sure we’ve got what I feel we need.

“I want to play high energy, attacking football and to do that I need people who can be all in and relentless for as long as they can.

“With the three-game weeks I need to be able to look over my shoulder and know I have like for like.

“Also, I want training to go through the roof.

“That has been a pleasing thing for me, the training standards have got higher and that is starting to show on the pitch.”

With the return of Chris Willock, Rangers have enjoyed an upturn in form with back-to-back wins following a mixed start to the season.

With Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter and Richards all expected to return this month, Beale believes the best is still to come from his team.

“I was frustrated earlier in the season with all the injuries,” he said.

“That was because I knew it was going to slow everything down and by the time I get all the players on the pitch we will be stronger.”







