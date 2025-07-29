Vitiuk takes over as Polonia London head coach

Igor Vitiuk has taken over as head coach of west London-based volleyball club IBB Polonia London.

The former Ukraine international, 37, succeeds Bartosz Kisielewicz, who was installed in January and was unable to prevent the team being relegated from the Super League.

Vitiuk played in Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

“It’s a great honour for me to take on the head coach role at IBB Polonia London,” he said.

“From the moment I learned of this opportunity, I was excited by the club’s vision.

“IBB Polonia has such a proud history and a passionate community. My goal is to build on that strong foundation – we will work hard, work together, and strive for excellence every day.

“I believe in developing players, especially the younger generation, and I see so much potential here.

“The fans can expect a team that fights for every point. I can’t wait to get started and lead this team into a new era.”

Club chief executive Bartek Łuszcz said: “I am thrilled to welcome Igor to the Polonia London family.

“This appointment is a cornerstone of our project to rebuild and grow.

“Igor’s international experience and leadership qualities are exactly what we need at this stage.

“He understands the winning culture we’ve built here and shares our passion for developing young talent.

“I’m confident that under his guidance, we are entering a fresh chapter that will strengthen our legacy and drive us to new heights.”