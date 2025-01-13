Kisielewicz takes over as Polonia London head coach

Bartosz Kisielewicz has taken over as head coach of Northolt-based volleyball side IBB Polonia London.

Kisielewicz was a hugely popular player for the club, having joined in 2012 and won the English Cup multiple times.

He inherits a team currently in the Super League relegation zone and will be assisted by Sławomir Master, who played for one of Poland’s most successful clubs, Jastrzębski Węgiel, and also played for England.

“Our experience in both Poland and England gives us an edge and I believe if we can pass this knowledge on effectively, we can win and secure the points we need,” said Kisielewicz.

“Our goal is to win the next match and earn as many points as possible in the league table. We’re not thinking about the end of the season yet. The present is what matters most.”







