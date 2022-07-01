Wealdstone reject offers for striker Umerah

Wealdstone have rejected three bids for Josh Umerah but are willing to let the striker leave should a suitable offer come in.

Umerah, 25, netted 17 times for the National League side last season and West London Sport reported in May that he was expected to attract interest this summer.

The club are keen to keep Umerah, who is under contract for next season, but accept that he can leave should an offer be made which is too good to turn down.

EFL clubs are among those to have had bids rejected for Umerah, who finished last season in fine form by scoring six goals in the final eight games.







