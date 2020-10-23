Wealdstone hopeful of securing Championship loan signings

Wealdstone are still hopeful of signing players on loan from the Championship, with two players from the same team being targeted.

Boss Dean Brennan originally hoped to have players join the club on loan from the Premier League and Championship but the club have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts.









Two offers for players at Championship clubs were recently rejected and signing youngsters has been made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the club are hoping for positive news over the next week to bolster the squad.

The Stones face Hayes & Yeading at home in the FA Cup on Saturday following two huge wins over Wrexham and then Chesterfield in the National League.

Michael Phillips is a doubt for the game with injury but boss Dean Brennan (pictured) will otherwise have a fully fit squad to choose from, including defender Connor Stevens who has not played a game this season but has trained this week.







