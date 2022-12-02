Stones boss looking forward to atmosphere for clash with rivals Barnet

Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard says the club’s fans will be crucial in Saturday’s away clash at big rivals Barnet.

The Stones go into the game off the back of a four-match unbeaten run in the National League and picked up their first home win since August by beating Scunthorpe United 3-1 last Saturday.

Maynard was current Barnet boss Dean Brennan’s assistant manager at Wealdstone when the club won promotion to the National League in 2020 before Brennan resigned the following season, citing tensions behind the scenes, with Maynard subsequently taking over.

And Maynard knows Saturday’s clash is a big occasion for Wealdstone’s fans given the history between the two clubs.

“Last season when we went there and won 3-1, our fans were outstanding,” Maynard said.

“It was like a home game and the atmosphere was probably the best I’ve experienced at Wealdstone. I think it will be the same again on Saturday.

“We’re excited and it’s a game for the fans, but for us as a group it’s another game. It’s another opportunity to get three points.

“They’re in good form. They play totally different to us. They are a direct, physical team who rely on set-pieces and restarts.

“They have a different philisophy and a different way of playing but there’s no wrongs or rights in football. Whatever way you play, you’ve got to be good at it, which is what they do to be fair to them.”

Forward Dom Hutchinson will be the only absentee tomorrow having suffered a suspected ankle ligament injury.

“We’ve got everyone (else) back fit. We’ve said it from the start of the season, when we have everyone fit we’ll be competitive in this league,” Maynard added.

