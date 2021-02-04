Brennan reveals tensions which led to Wealdstone departure

Dean Brennan says he quit as Wealdstone manager because of tensions behind the scenes.

Brennan, who left the club this week, also says Wealdstone were lining up a possible replacement for him and that he was unhappy at not being given an improved contract after rejecting an approach from Barnet.





He also says he was “becoming uncomfortable” with the relationship between chairman Rory Fitzgerald and assistant manager Stuart Maynard, which Brennan says was undermining his position.

The full statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm my departure from Wealdstone FC.

“I believe that our magnificent supporters deserve an explanation as to why I made my decision.

“Approximately eight weeks ago, following interest from another club, the board promised me a new improved contract. I chose to remain loyal to my players and supporters.

“I had not chased the board as I trusted their word. However, more recently I was informed by a contact that the club had been liaising with an out of work manager about my job and this was subsequently confirmed to me by the chairman.

“I felt the two issues combined left my situation untenable.

“I was also becoming uncomfortable with the relationship between the chairman and my assistant Stuart Maynard, which I believe was beginning to undermine my position as manager at the club.

“As you all know I am big on trust and loyalty. However, it is my opinion this was not reciprocated.

“In closing, I would like to thank my loyal players, Kirk Rayment, Gary King, Fingers and Optima.

“I also want to say a massive thank-you to the passionate supporters for being our 12th man on so many occasions. My love for you and the passion you have for the club will never leave me.

“I am delighted to have been the manager that has taken you back to the level you deserve.

“Finally, in this perilous time, stay safe.”

Maynard will take charge of the team for the trip to Darlington in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Wealdstone had no comment to make when approached by West London Sport following Brennan’s statement but did issue an earlier statement which said the board were “concerned over some controllable aspects of the first team”.

The club’s statement went on to add: “Whilst these were not enough to consider Dean’s immediate future, it did convince the board that we would not currently be offering him a new contract in the summer.

“Given this decision Dean felt that he was not in the position to continue in his role and upon discussion, Dean left the club with immediate effect.

“None of the above should detract from the last 18 months. Led by Dean and Stuart, being crowned National League South Champions, quite rightly, ranks amongst our greatest achievements.”

