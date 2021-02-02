Manager Brennan leaves Wealdstone

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has left the club.

Brennan was in his second season with the Stones, having won the National League South title last year.

He leaves the club 18th in the National League and on a run four league games without a win.

Assistant manager Stuart Maynard will take charge of the side for the FA Trophy clash with Darlington on Saturday.

In a statement, the club said: “We wish to place on record our thanks for everything Dean has achieved in his time at the club and wish him every success in the future.”







