Stevens to miss out again for Wealdstone against Wrexham



Wealdstone defender Connor Stevens will remain sidelined for this Saturday’s home clash with Wrexham due to injury.

Stevens is yet to feature for the Stones so far this campaign but was named on the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.







But the central defender was absent from the squad altogether in Tuesday’s 5-2 defeat to Stockport County and boss Dean Brennan revealed he will continue not to play while he recovers from bone bruising to his knee.

“He’ll miss out again which is frustrating but this is why you need the squad, someone else will get an opportunity,” he said.

“He’s a huge player for us and it’s one of the key positions. This is my ninth year of management and I’ve always found centre-halves are the hardest to recruit.

“I think he’s a strong player for this level and he hasn’t kicked a ball for us yet. We’ve conceded eight goals in three games so that’s not ideal.

“The sooner Connor is back, the better. He’s been in all week so he’s doing all he can and he’s really committed to getting back to fitness.”

Brennan has no other injury concerns as his side look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Stockport.

He is also hoping to add to his squad through loans from higher divisions but will only find out if they are possible after Friday’s EFL and Premier League domestic transfer window deadline.

As it stands, there have been no new enquiries about any of Wealdstone’s players.







