Pitt takes over as Hillingdon Borough manager

Gary Pitt has taken over as Hillingdon Borough manager.

Pitt played for North Greenford United and has since had a number of coaching roles.

He has been the manager of QPR’s women’s reserve team and has worked for the R’s as a youth scout.

“I’m hugely proud to be given the opportunity to manage this club, which has a great history,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting started in the role and can’t wait for next season.”

Pitt succeeds Pedro Pesqueira, who left the club after a sixth-placed finish in the Combined Counties League Division One.