Manager Pesqueira leaves Hillingdon Borough

Manager Pedro Pesqueira has left Hillingdon Borough.

Pesqueira was appointed in February 2024 and kept the club clear of relegation, before a sixth-placed finish in this season’s Combined Counties League Division One – Borough’s highest-placed finish for nearly a decade.

He was in charge for 71 competitive matches, overseeing 33 wins – a win ratio of 46%, which is the club’s best since Steve Ringrose was manager in the early 2000s.

The club said: “We can’t thank Pedro Pesqueira enough for his hard work, commitment and loyalty.

“He took on a tough challenge, with lots of changes at the club, from a squad overhaul to the way we operate and work.

“We will be looking to bring in the right manager or head coach to build on those last 12 months so we can start the season strongly, move the club forward and challenge for the top part of this league.”