Hillingdon Borough arrange seven pre-season friendlies

Hillingdon Borough have arranged seven pre-season friendlies for this summer.

The Hillmen, who narrowly missed out on the Combined Counties League Division One play-offs, will face Northwood and a derby against Hayes & Hillingdon during their pre-season campaign.

The friendlies will be their first matches under new manager Gary Pitt.

Hillingdon Borough pre-season fixtures:

• Tue 1 July – Brimsdown (H) – 7:30pm

• Sat 5 July – Northwood (H) – 1:00pm

• Sat 12 July – FC Romania (H) – 1:00pm

• Tue 15 July – Wealdstone U23s (H) – 7:30pm

• Sat 19 July – Eagles Land Cricklewood (A) – 3:00pm

• Tue 22 July – Barnet U19s (H) – 7:30pm

• Sat 26 July – Hayes and Hillingdon (H) – 2:00pm