‘We should be more clinical’ – Silva

Marco Silva admitted that Fulham paid the price for not being clinical enough against West Ham.

Raul Jimenez gave the hosts the lead but they failed to take their chances before Danny Ings denied them victory by scoring a stoppage-time equaliser.

“That’s the Premier League. It demands your full focus until the last second. The best team didn’t win the game,” Whites boss Silva said after the 1-1 draw.

“It was a very good first half from us – we controlled it very well. The second half was a normal reaction from West Ham and the game was more open.

“From then we started controlling the game again. We had some chances and we should have killed the game. We should be more clinical. We should score more goals.”

Silva was also adamant that his team should have been awarded a first-half penalty for a foul by Max Kilman on Adama Traore.

'The best team didn't win the game' – Marco Silva reacts to Fulham's 1-1 draw with West Ham. #FFC pic.twitter.com/NuSBrdFq3C — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) September 14, 2024

Emile Smith Rowe was the provider of the opening goal, keeping the ball in and then pulling it back for striker Jimenez to apply the finish.

Fulham were the better side, with Traore causing West Ham problems on the right flank.

The Hammers did threaten in the second half, though – Whites keeper Bernd Leno produced saves to deny Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jarrod Bowen.

And right at the end, Vladimír Coufal got free on the right byline and played the ball back for Ings to shoot past Leno at his near post.







