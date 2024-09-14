Fulham denied by late Hammers equaliser

Fulham 1 West Ham 1 24' Jimenez 90' Ings

Danny Ings snatched a point for West Ham with a stoppage-time equaliser at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez’s first-half goal looked like being enough to give Fulham a deserved victory.

Emile Smith Rowe was the provider, keeping the ball in and then pulling it back for striker Jimenez to apply the finish.

Fulham were the better side, with Adama Traore causing West Ham problems on the right flank.

The Hammers did threaten in the second half, though – Whites keeper Bernd Leno produced saves to deny Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jarrod Bowen.

And right at the end, Vladimír Coufal got free on the right byline and played the ball back for Ings to shoot past Leno at his near post.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic (Berge 66′), Pereira (Reed 86′), Traore, Smith-Rowe (Cairney 72′), Iwobi (Nelson 66′), Jimenez (Muniz 72′)







