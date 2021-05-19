Verdict: Tosin and Carvalho are the future for Fulham – but Ream can still do a job

Typical Fulham. Just when you expect them to get a hammering, they get a point at Old Trafford – as they did at Tottenham and Arsenal.

You would be hard pressed to say Fuham deserved the 1-1 draw against Manchester United, but they hung on when it mattered.

When Joe Bryan’s excellent downward header cancelled out Edinson Cavani’s brilliant audacious lob, they still had work to do – and did it with a little to spare.

Tosin impresses again

Tosin was outstanding – and easily Fulham’s man of the match.

When it needed a head, a leg, a hoof to clear danger, the central defender was there every time.

Scott Parker has a job on his hands to make good on the promise his young star is going nowhere this summer.

The recalled Bryan was equally effective, and Andre-Frank Anguissa underlined why he too is on the radar of leading clubs.

Tim Ream’s first appearance since the end of October was also interesting.

The American is out of contract at the end of the season, so one has to assume Parker wanted to see whether ‘Reeeeeem’ has still got it.

The 33-year-old USA international can still do a job in the Championship – there’s no doubt about it.

Reed struggling

For those who can lip read, Harrison Reed made it plain his ankle was the reason he came off after 32 minutes.

It was his ankle that ruled him out of the Burnley game too.

If so, this was a game too many, and a recall that did the midfielder no favours at all.

I doubt we’ll see him against Newcastle on Sunday.

On the other side of the coin, those Fulham frailties were laid bare yet again – especially in the one-sided first half.

Some may have missed it, but there is a mindset about the Whites perfectly encapsulated by Ivan Cavaleiro after three minutes.

Receiving the ball in acres of space with is back to United’s goal, what did he do? Turn and run? No. He immediately played it sideways and behind Ademola Lookman for a home throw.

Cavaleiro did it again in the second half on 72 minutes. This time the ball did reach one of his team-mates at the loss of 20 yards.

In some ways, those nothing passes sum up one of the reasons Fulham are going down.

Fabio looks so promising

It was, therefore, a breath of fresh air to see Fabio Carvalho actually run at the defence.

Yes, he missed a perfectly good first-half chance when his tame shot failed to trouble David de Gea. But the teenager’s turn of speed and body shape to win the ball in the first place augurs well.

Better that type of miss than lack bravery.

There’s no one currently at the club who can do that.

Certainly not Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who replaced Carvalho in the second half.

The former had one decent chance to run in on goal, and of course, played it to his right.

Took my VAR time before deciding Mario Lemina was at fault for Man U’s goal – good as it was.

The Fulham midfielder had one eye on Paul Pogba to his right, but none on the brilliant Uruguayan down the centre.

So, who was the more potent United threat at that moment?

Someone on the attacking left, or someone so unmarked in the centre circle he had treble the space recommended to be socially responsible.

Irresponsible, was the Southampton loanee – and then some.

But just when most would have expected United to fill their boots, the relegated side came up with another surprising result.

