Verdict: The game’s almost up for Fulham after disastrous defeat

The game is almost up for Fulham.

They’re close to needing snookers to get out if this relegation battle.

What you don’t need is one of your better players to let a goal in at his near post in the last minute of added time – the only goal of a moribund match against Wolves.







Yet again, there was precious little final-third action at the other end, with Antonee Robinson providing the closest thing to a Fulham goal with a low shot towards the end.

Before that? Nothing.

Certainly nothing that gave keeper Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal cause for concern.

Scott Parker reckons he’s pleased with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but that’s a manager supporting one of his own.

That glancing header off target on 28 minutes was the Chelsea loanee’s one notable contribution of the night.

It just isn’t enough.

Getting past a man isn’t RLC’s game and it shows; playing off a shoulder is, but that’s not the Fulham way.

This is a half-decent player in a side that doesn’t suit his strengths, and no amount of geeing up from the head coach is going to change that.

Fulham played with a two up top over the last 16 minutes, but Parker clearly feels risking that from the start won’t help.

Even so, Fulham nearly got away with another draw when they chalked up another VAR decision in their favour just before half-time.

It’s got to the point when you can’t tell even with the aid of technology whether someone is offside or not.

Like everyone else staring at the wrist or a finger ahead of a defender’s digit and seeing them absolutely level is creating a nonsense of the game.

Daniel Podence was about as level as you can be with Terence Kongolo before crossing for a chalked off goal, but the Whites got the rub of the replay, or rather frozen frame.

This was a decision that comes down to opinion, and VAR was meant to bin all that.

Still, Fulham can’t complain about the TV screen even if their manager does.

I’d keep quiet if I were you, Scotty.

Leading up to that let-off, who to blame?

Kongolo for not getting out to the danger of a cross, or Bobby Decordova-Reid having a nap on the edge of the box?

The latter can’t defend, and the former hasn’t played all season.

That said, Kongolo had an otherwise terrific first Premier League game for Whites.

The cherry on the cake for the Dutch defender was a perfectly timed tackle on Adama Traore in the second half.

In between and after he won headers, and was generally in the right place at the same time. More of the same, please.

When Fulham cross quickly they cause problems, as Robinson did in the first half.

When they ponder and stare at the penalty area like it was a minefield, the chances of finding a player are minimal.

For a long time in the game, getting the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic with a lofted pass was the forlorn hope of a breakthrough.

But for argument’s sake, who would have to go if Fulham survived against the odds?

The aforementioned Decordova-Reid, Mario Lemina and Loftus-Cheek are decent players – but at this level they just don’t do enough.

Sub Ivan Cavaleiro has speed, but he too, needs a bit extra to make a telling impact.

The rest have played a part, but the table doesn’t lie.

Parker did say he would make changes – but it was a brave soul who predicted a Fulham Premier League debut for Kongolo.

Ademola Lookman was never going to make it with a single day’s light training, and four on the physio table before that.

It was Tosin who paid the price for that howler at Villa Park that gave away the second crucial goal.

At 23, he’s got time on his side, but he’d better learn quickly if he’s to feature in the last five games.

The one tiny crumb of consolation as yet again Fulham blow a chance to get out of the bottom three was Kongolo’s performance.

It’s not a lot though, is it?

