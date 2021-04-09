Late Traore strike sinks struggling Fulham

Fulham 0 Wolves 1 90' Traore

A fantastic injury-time strike by Wolves winger Adama Traore inflicted a potentially damaging defeat for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Whites had looked to be set for a point from a largely forgettable match before the powerful Traore charged through on the right flank and hit an unstoppable shot into the top corner.







The defeat leaves Scott Parker’s side three points behind fourth-bottom Newcastle, who have two games in hand with just eight games of the season remaining.

Wolves just about deserved the win after the hosts had received a huge let-off on the stroke of half-time when Wilian Jose’s bullet header was chalked off for the most narrowest of offside calls against Daniel Podence.

The officials at Stockley Park deemed, after an almost three-minute delay, that Podence’s shoulder was a fraction of a millimetre in front of Terence Kongolo’s when Nelson Semedo crossed the ball into the box.

The incident was the only real drama in an otherwise cagey first half with the home side’s best chance falling to Ruben Loftus-Cheek who headed disappointingly wide after a superb run and cross from the lively Antonee Robinson.

Fulham created little of note in the second half with Aleksandar Mitrovic comfortably contained by the impressive Conor Coady, who marshalled the Wolves back-four superbly.

It wasn’t until the 81st minute that Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal was forced to make a save of note when he got down low to comfortably deal with Robinson’s effort from the edge of the box.

But with the match seemingly petering out for a draw, Trarore hared down on the Fulham goal and despite being under pressure from Joachim Andersen he found the net with a fizzing shot from just inside the box – his first Premier League goal in 41 matches.

Parker admitted the manner of the defeat was hugely disappointing and many of the Fulham players exited the field in tears at the final whistle.

Although he admitted games are running out for his side to prevent an instant return to the Championship, Parker said he and his squad will never throw in the towel.

“It’s a tough one to take but it is not going to be a tough one to bounce back from,” Parker said.

“It’s a painful one tonight, you could see that at the end of the game in terms of this team and how desperate they are to be successful.

“I asked the team to show fight and desire tonight and to a man, and I include the boys that were on the side, we did that.

“There is a cruel side to football sometimes and I am older that all of these players and I have experienced painful things in football and in life as well.

“What is going to be the deciding factor is that when you get put to the canvas is to get back up and we are going to need to do that.

“We’ve shown this year when we get put down we get back up and fight and we will keep on doing that.”

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Kongolo, Aina (Cavaleiro 83), Lemina, Reed (Maja 73), De Cordova Reid, Loftus-Cheek (Anguissa 63), Robinson, Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Fabri, Hector, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Onomah.







