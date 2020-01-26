Ten-man Fulham brushed aside by Man City in FA Cup

Manchester City 4 Fulham 0

Tim Ream was sent off inside six minutes as Fulham were brushed aside by Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Gabriel Jesus was the star for the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium with two goals and set them on the way by winning an early penalty that saw Ream dismissed.

Ilkay Gundogan converted From the spot after Ream hauled down Jesus before Bernardo Silva doubled the lead ten minutes later.

Brazilian forward Jesus completed the rout in the second half with a quick-fire double to compound a miserable day for the visitors.

A mixture of Fulham’s naivety and City’s class led to the opener.

Riyad Mahrez nicked the ball on the edge of the box before playing through Jesus who was clumsily brought down by Ream.

The game was all but put to bed when Bernardo Silva left the Fulham defence for dead and unleashed an excellent strike past Marek Rodak.

Raheem Sterling was introduced early in the second half and he nearly made an instant impact when he fired an effort off Rodak’s crossbar from a tight angle.

Jesus’s double completed the win while Scott Parker’s men were only able to register one single shot on target in the game, Bobby Reid hitting a tame effort straight at Claudio Bravo.

Fulham: Rodak, Sessegnon, Hector, Ream, Kongolo [Jasper 83] Bryan, Christie, Onomah, Johansen, Cavaleiro [Cairney 67], Decordova-Reid [Odoi 78].

Subs not used: Bettinelli, McDonald, Stansfield, De La Torre.







