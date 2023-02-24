Solomon strikes again to earn Fulham a point

Fulham 1 Wolves 1 23' Sarabia 64' Solomon

Manor Solomon’s magnificent second-half strike salvaged a point for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Israel international scored his third goal in as many games, after being introduced at half-time following an insipid first-half showing from the Whites, who were once again without the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham, trailing to a fine Pablo Sarabia goal midway through the first half, levelled when Solomon received the ball on the left touchline and cut inside to curl his shot past the helpless Jose Sa.

The on-loan Shakhtar Donetsk winger has scored from off the bench in his past three Premier League appearances, having won the game at Brighton last week with a late goal.

His introduction lifted Marco Silva’s side, who were second best for the first 45 minutes against a vibrant Wolves side who spurned two glorious opportunities to put the game out of sight when Ruben Neves and Max Kilman headed two presentable chances over the bar.

Carlos Vinicius had the chance to steal the three points deep into stoppage time when Kenny Tete delivered a peach of a cross onto the head of the Brazilian only for Sa to pull off a fine full-length save.

The draw extended Fulham’s unbeaten run to five games but it was tempered by 10th booking of the season for influential midfielder Joao Palhinha that will rule him out next Monday’s derby against Brentford and game against Arsenal on March 12.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed (Lukic 45), Pereira, Willian (Wilson 83), Vinicius, De Cordova-Reid (Solomon 45).

Subs not used: Rodak, Kurzawa, Tosin, Duffy, Soares, James.

