Silva hails super sub Solomon after Fulham draw

Marco Silva admits he has a decision to make about whether to start Manor Solomon after the winger scored his third goal in as many matches in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Solomon, who has found the net after coming off the bench in the past three matches, earned the Whites a point with a stunning curling finish after Wolves had taken the lead in the first half through Pablo Sarabia.







The winger missed the first four months of the season with a knee injury and Silva said he is not yet fit enough to play a full 90 minutes.

“Solomon performed well from off the bench, but is not yet ready for 90 minutes, but he needs minutes to help with his intensity after four months out,” Silva said.

“I am pleased that he can come off the bench and score important goals.

“It is good for his confidence and cutting in from the left he is very strong.

“He gives us different things to Willian, Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Dan James. He can take players on one-on-one and he is showing he can score.

“He can start and probably play 60 but he is not ready for 90 yet in the Premier League, but then it is up to me (to decide what to do).”

Silva admitted a draw was a fair result, with Wolves the better side in the first half and the hosts much improved in the second.

“We let them start the game too easy and our pressure was not good and our dynamic on the ball was not good enough,” he said.

“For the goal we made a mistake and allowed them to expose the space.

“We were much more aggressive in the second half and at the end could have won the game but (Jose) Sa made a very good save from (Carlos) Vinicius.”

“But overall it was probably the right result.”

