Silva: Wilson is having best spell of his career

Harry Wilson delivered again for Fulham, prompting Marco Silva to declare that the Welshman is enjoying the best spell of his career.

Wilson’s goal in the 3-2 win at Burnley was his fourth in seven matches for the Whites, having also recently scored a hat-trick for Wales.

“In my opinion he’s in the best moment of his career and this season is going to be his best in terms of numbers,” boss Silva said.

Emile Smith Rowe put the visitors in front early on and Calvin Bassey restored their lead after former Chelsea man Lesley Ugochukwu had equalised.

Wilson was involved in both those Fulham goals and in the second half he made it 3-2 with a lovely finish after being set up by Samuel Chukwueeze.

“It was a well-deserved win, an important win and a big win for us,” said Silva.