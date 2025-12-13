Wilson scores again as Fulham win at Burnley

Burnley 2

Ugochukwu (21′)

Sonne (86′)

Ugochukwu (21′)Sonne (86′) Fulham 3

Smith Rowe (9′)

Bassey (31′)

Wilson (58′)

Smith Rowe (9′)Bassey (31′)Wilson (58′)



The in-form Harry Wilson delivered again, inspiring Fulham to a fine away victory.

Emile Smith Rowe put them in front early on and Calvin Bassey restored their lead after former Chelsea man Lesley Ugochukwu had equalised.

And Wilson made it 3-1 in the second half with his fourth goal in seven matches for the Whites, having also recently scored a hat-trick for Wales.

Oliver Sonne pulled a goal back for Burnley late on.

Wilson’s corner led to the opening goal. Quilindschy Hartman inexplicably failed to clear it at the near post and Smith Rowe was on hand to score from close range.

Ugochukwu levelled by drifting between Bassey and the fit-again Antonee Robinson to collect Josh Cullen’s clever pass and fire past keeper Bernd Leno.

Bassey headed Fulham back in front just after the hour mark.

Again Wilson was the provider, snapping up the ball on the left after Burnley again failed to clear a corner, and sending in a cross for Bassey to nod home.

A clinical counter-attack resulted in Fulham’s third goal, with Samuel Chukwueeze playing the ball towards Wilson, who bent his shot from the left-hand side of the penalty area into the far corner of the net.

The home fans became increasingly irate as Fulham continued to threaten, although Burnley did get a goal back when Bassey was unable to head clear Quilindschy Hartman’s left-wing cross, inadvertently flicking it on to Sonne, who applied the finish.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey Robinson, Berge, Iwobi (Lukic 79), Wilson (Traore 89), Smith Rowe (Castagne 89), Chukwueze, Jimenez (King 79).

Subs not used: Lecomte, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Kevin.

Get the latest direct to your phone – follow West London Sport’s WhatsApp channel

Follow