Silva wants Fulham to ’embrace’ daunting trip to Man City

Marco Silva admits Fulham face a daunting prospect taking on Manchester City on Saturday, but wants his players to relish the challenge.

Pep Guardiola’s team can go top of the Premier League with victory, and boast an outstanding home record, with 11 successive wins on home soil dating back to April 10 last season when they drew with Liverpool.







City last tasted defeat at the Etihad Stadium in February against Tottenham, and on Fulham’s most recent visit in last season’s FA Cup fourth round they were beaten 4-1 despite taking an early lead.

However, Whites boss Silva insists they will head to the north west with nothing to lose.

And he is preparing for the hosts to be with Erling Haaland, despite the outstanding Norwegian nursing a foot problem that could keep him out.

“The challenge for us is really tough but we have to embrace it,” Silva said.

“A good example was in last season in the FA Cup where in the first half we were really good.

“If we can repeat that first-half performance I will be delighted, because the way we played that day was really impressive and we will try to replicate that again.

“Haaland is a top striker and the impact he has made on that squad in the Premier League is very big.

“We know they really tough when they play at home and the are averaging more than four goals a game at home and Haaland is a key player for them.”

See also: Kebano faces long spell out with Achilles injury







