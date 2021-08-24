Silva pleased after Fulham’s cup win

Fulham boss Marco Silva saw his side’s 2-0 win at Birmingham in the Carabao Cup as a job well done.

Jay Stansfield scored on his first start for the club to help secure a place in the third round.

The youngster cut inside and fired home midway through the first half.

And Antonee Robinson fired in the second for Fulham in injury time.

Teenager Adrion Pajaziti made his debut for the Whites, who defended well at St Andrews.

Bobby Decordova-Reid hit the post and had a couple of other decent chances to add a second before Robinson eventually did.

“We deserved the win as we were the best team on the pitch,” Silva said.

“It was not the best performance for both teams, but creating a winning mentality is really important for us – and winning with a clean sheet again is important as well.”

Fulham: Rodák, Odoi, Hector, Mawson, Knockaert, Pajaziti (Onomah 90), Francois, Bryan, Decordova-Reid, Stansfield (Robinson 86), Kebano (Cavaleiro 73).

Subs not used: Mitrovic, Tosin, Gazzaniga, Seri.







