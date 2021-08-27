Mitrovic signs new five-year Fulham contract

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed a new five-year contract.

The Serbia international, 26, has scored 56 goals in 135 appearances for the Whites since joining from Newcastle in January 2018, initially on loan.

“I want to thank everyone at the club for making me feel at home and showing how much they believe in me and how much they love me here,” he said.

Mitrovic only scored three Premier League last season and was a fringe player for much of an unhappy campaign which ended in relegation back to the Championship.

But he has begun this season with three goals in four matches, enjoying a return to form under new boss Marco Silva,

“Mitro has been a driving force in both of our recent promotion campaigns, as he’s scored many important goals and created numerous indelible memories for Fulham,” vice-chairman Tony Khan told the club website.

“He’s always embraced the love of our supporters, he really cares about Fulham and he continues to produce joy for us on and off the pitch.”







