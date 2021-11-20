Silva praises players after another thumping Fulham win

Head coach Marco Silva praised his Fulham side after they powered past Barnsley 4-1 to go top of the Championship table.

Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson made it seven victories in succession for the Whites.







The outcome was never in doubt at Craven Cottage, with Serbia international Mitrovic delivering his 21st goal of the campaign.

Fulham, now a point ahead of Bournemouth, played with real confidence and fluency against the Tykes, who are currently struggling in the relegation zone.

“A very good game from ourselves and the players deserve all the credit,” said Silva. “They did what we had planned and were very committed from first minute to last.

“We expressed ourselves and played in the way we liked. The second half was much better with very good football.

“It is very good to score four and a fantastic performance. It is good that the goals have been shared by the players and to see our wingers score as well.

“It is a very good afternoon for us and we created so many chances. Mitro is showing his commitment to this football club, to his team-mates and our plan.”

The Whites face bottom club Derby next week – but Silva is maintaining level-headed.

“We need to keep working behind the scenes,” he said.

“We haven’t spoken about the table. It is not something that is always in our speech on a daily basis.

“If you are playing in this way it is fantastic and reflects in the table.”

