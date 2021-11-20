Fulham top of Championship after crushing Barnsley

Fulham 4 Barnsley 1 24' Mitrovic 34' Carvalho 72' Kebano 78' Adeboyejo 81' Wilson

Fulham moved to the top of the Championship table with an emphatic win at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson made it seven victories in succession for Marco Silva’s enterprising side.

The visitors, second bottom of the Championship, began well and midfielder Romal Palmer brought out a superb save from Whites keeper Marek Rodak, who tipped his fierce 20 yard shot over the bar.

Fulham eventually responded, and defender Michael Hector, foraging at the edge of the Tykes’ penalty area, was unfortunate to see his rasping drive skid off the base of the post following good work by Tom Cairney and Tim Ream.

However, Fulham were more clinical – and they took the lead in the 23rd minute.

Kenny Tete supplied an inviting cross from the right and, from six yards out, Mitrovic managed to climb above Toby Sibbick to head down into the corner of the net.

Regaining control of the tempo, it was no surprise to see Fulham double their lead on 34 minutes.

Pressing in from the left flank, Carvalho made a quick, neat exchange with Mitrovic, before stepping into the Barnsley penalty area at pace to fire home.

Wilson clipped the bar with a side-footed effort just two minutes after the restart, when set up cleverly by Carvalho.

Rodak was brought into action again when he tuned away an impressive volley from former Fulham man Cauley Woodrow in a rare attack by the Yorkshire outfit.

In the 72nd minute, Kebano supplied a third goal for Fulham.

The midfielder was on hand at the far post to direct a right-wing cross by Wilson past keeper Bradley Collins.

Barnsley, to their credit, pulled a goal back on 78 minutes. Substitute Victor Adeboyejo was perfectly poised to net after Woodrow’s header hit the post.

But just two minutes later Fulham managed to make it four.

Moving into the Barnsley penalty area at speed, Wilson expertly controlled a great pass by Jean Michael Seri before blasting home with conviction.

Fulham: Rodak, Robinson (Bryan 84), Ream, Hector, Tete, Reed (Seri 79), Cairney (Onomah 79), Kebano, Carvalho, Wilson. Mitrovic

