Silva praises hat-tick hero Mitrovic – but Bryan injury is a worry for Fulham

Fulham moved to third in the Championship after beating Swansea, but Joe Bryan looks set to miss this weekend’s trip to Coventry after suffering a back injury.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first-half hat-trick gave the Whites the points and took his tally to 10 goals for the season in as many games.







However, boss Marco Silva revealed after the game that Bryan, who went off 10 minutes into the second half, is a doubt for Saturday’s game, as is first-choice left-back Antonee Robinson, who missed the Swansea match with a knee problem.

“It (Bryan’s injury) doesn’t look serious but it was painful in that moment and he felt he couldn’t go through the game,” Silva said.

“He had a very good first half. We did very well down the left side – he and Kebano did really well.

“Antonee’s knee doesn’t look serious, he just felt something in the session yesterday and we will have to wait and see if he can play the next game.”

Fulham were excellent in the first half. with Mitrovic, a proven performer in the Championship, thoroughly enjoying himself after his miserable season in the Premier League.

“Strikers live for goals and it was really important for him tonight and also the team,” Silva said.

“We renewed his contract, he is playing every week, and is happy.

“He knows the competition and the way some play against us. It is not just important with his goals, but his link-up play is very good and works in the way I want to play.”







