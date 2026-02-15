Silva praises Fulham’s attacking players after cup win

Marco Silva praised Fulham’s attacking players after the Whites progressed to the FA Cup fifth Round.

Harrison Reed scored a late winner at Stoke, where Fulham came from behind to win 2-1 after the Championship side took a first-half lead.

Kevin squandered a chance to set up Josh King, but did score a fine equaliser, while recent signing Oscar Bobb also featured.

Boss Silva, who made a host of changes for the tie, said: “This game was important for some players – they start to play again. It was crucial for us to have Rodrigo (Muniz) and Josh King back.

“Oscar Bobb – it was a very, very good performance from him. You can feel it, the quality in short spaces that he’s going to give.

“A very good game from Kevin too. Some missed some chances – one at least was a great save from the goalkeeper at the end of the first half. He should square that goal for Josh King.

“It’s a moment that he has to be calm enough to take that decision, because it has to be two against one with the goalkeeper in that moment.”

'The reason we signed Kevin' – Silva reacts to Fulham cup win #ffc pic.twitter.com/oxaRSUjLHr — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) February 15, 2026

Despite that error, Kevin caught the eye with a lively display on the flank and took his goal superbly.

“He kept going and he scored one goal. He created many very good moments from our left-hand side,” said Silva.

“When you can provide for him moments 1v1, it’s the reason why we signed him. He can give us that good moment.”