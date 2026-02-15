Reed scores late winner to take Fulham through in FA Cup

Stoke 1

Jun-Ho (19′)

Fulham 2

Kevin (55′)

Reed (84′)





Harrison Reed’s late winner took Fulham through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

They came from behind after Bae Jun-ho gave Championship side Stoke the lead.

Kevin equalised early in the second half and Reed capitalised on a mistake by keeper Tommy Simkin to win the tie.

Jun-ho fired the hosts ahead with a fine strike from near the edge of the penalty area.

But the Whites hit back when Kevin cut in from the left, pounced on the loose ball after a ricochet off a Stoke defender, and rifled in the leveller.

Simkin produced a number of saves, including a superb stop to deny Kevin, but then his mis-placed pass enabled Reed to score.



Fulham: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed (Berge 89) Iwobi, Bobb (Wilson 86), King (Smith Rowe 77), Muniz (Jimenez 77), Kevin.

Subs not used: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon.