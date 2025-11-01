Silva pleased with rare Fulham clean sheet

Marco Silva was happy to see his Fulham team keep a rare clean sheet as they brushed struggling Wolves aside at Craven Cottage.

The Whites had lost their previous four Premier League matches and had kept just one clean sheet in the league this season – and three in 2025.

But they were resounding 3-0 winners against the division’s bottom side, who played most of the match with 10 men after Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off.

“It was a big game for us. The number of clean sheets have not been good enough for us so far this season,” boss Silva said.

“It was very important for us to do it. I told the players ‘If you keep it (a clean sheet), you are going to win the game’.

“I have to be pleased for them and congratulate them because we won the game. It was very important – and we kept the clean sheet.”

Ryan Sessegnon gave Fulham an early lead and they took advantage after Agbadou’s dismissal, with Harry Wilson scoring before an own goal by Yerson Mosquera.

“It was a big game for us back at home after a bad run – really bad run for us,” said Silva.

“But we knew before the match that we have been very strong at home. I know that we lost the last (home) game against Arsenal, but we have been strong at home, completely different – our results so far at home versus away.”