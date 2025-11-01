Fulham easily beat 10-man Wolves

Fulham 3

Sessegnon (9′)

Wilson (62′)

Mosquera (OG, 75′)

Sessegnon (9′)Wilson (62′)Mosquera (OG, 75′) Wolves 0



Fulham easily saw off 10-man Wolves at Craven Cottage.

After Ryan Sessegnon had given Fulham an early lead, the Premier League’s bottom side were reduced to 10 men when Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off.

The Whites took advantage in the second half, with Harry Wilson scoring before an own goal by Yerson Mosquera.

Fulham went ahead after Raul Jimenez reacted quickly when Calvin Bassey’s pass forward towards Sessegnon was intercepted.

The Mexican cleverly played a first-time ball through a gap between Wolves defenders Agbadou and Hugo Bueno to send Sessegnon in to fire past keeper Sam Johnstone.

Struggling Wolves were dealt another blow on 36 minutes when Agbadou was red-carded for taking out Josh King near the edge of the penalty area.

The decision stood after VAR had checked for a possible handball by the Fulham youngster, who would have been through on goal had Agbadou not clattered into him.

There was another VAR check in the final moments of the first half, this time to establish that Fulham right-back Kenny Tete had not handled in the area as he cleared his lines.

Tete was in the thick of the action early in the second half, bringing a save from Johnstone with a 25-yard strike and then shooting over, before missing a great chance when he was unable to find a way past Johnstone from close range.

But Johnstone was unable to rescue Wolves when Wilson thumped a lovely strike into the bottom corner.

And when Sessegnon sent in a low cross after linking up with Alex Iwobi, Mosquera turned the ball into his own net.

Samuel Chukwueze missed a late chance to make it four when he blasted against the bar from close range – and he then saw a curling effort tipped away by Johnstone.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King (Cairney 71), Wilson (Chukwueze 77), Iwobi (Traore 89), Kevin (Smith Rowe 71), Jimenez (Muniz 71)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Cuenca, Castagne, Lukic,