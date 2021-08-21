Silva pleased after Fulham continue fine start



Marco Silva enjoyed Fulham’s win over his former club Hull but admitted the Whites were not at their best.

Silva’s side, with three wins and a draw from their opening four games, are top of the Championship table.

Goals in the first half at Craven Cottage from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho were sufficient to defeat the lacklustre Tigers – and head coach Silva was pleased with what was, overall, a confident performance.







“I’m happy with the three points and the players met the target for us; a first home win and a clean sheet as well,” he said.

“It wasn’t the best performance, but the main thing is to win matches.

“We were the dominant team on the pitch. Hull City started well but after our goal we controlled the game better. We deserved the three points.

“There were some good moments, and we can now prepare for the next competition.”

Fulham face Stoke at home next Saturday after a Carabao Cup match against Birmingham City on Tuesday.

