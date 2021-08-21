Fulham top of Championship after beating Hull

Fulham 2 Hull 0 22' Mitrovic 34' Carvalho

Fulham sit top of the Championship table after four matches following a comfortable win at Craven Cottage.

The Whites maintained their excellent start to the season, courtesy of first-half goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho against lacklustre Hull City.







After a nervy start from the hosts – and with Fulham captain Tim Ream forced to go off with a back injury following a fall – Mitrovic settled nerves with a well-taken goal in the 21st minute.

From a Jean Michael Seri corner on the left, the Serbia striker managed to ghost into space in the six-yard area to glance a header into the far corner of the net.

The breakthrough emboldened Fulham – and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead on 33 minutes.

Antonee Robinson, on a left-wing raid, supplied a low cross with confident Cavaleiro slipping past Jacob Greaves 10 yards out before slotting past exposed Tigers keeper Matt Ingram.

With Marco Silva’s men largely continuing their domination after the interval, Mitrovic and Seri both went close with a header and raking shot, respectively.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Robinson, Adarabioyo, Ream (Mawson 21), Tete (Decordova-Reid 31), Seri, Onomah, Cavaleiro, Carvalho (Anguissa 69), Kebano, Mitrovic.

