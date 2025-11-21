Silva plays down doubts over his Fulham future

Marco Silva has insisted he is “on the same page” as the Fulham hierarchy despite speculation over his future.

The club want head coach Silva to sign a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of this season.

Silva, 48, has guided the Whites to promotion and established them in the top flight since arriving in 2021.

He made his frustration clear at Fulham’s lack of signings during the summer transfer window, fuelling doubts about his position.

And on Friday afternoon he faced more questions about his position – and whether he will sign a new deal.

He said: “We have been on the same page. Of course we don’t agree on everything – I think in your job you don’t agree on everything.

“If you have been achieving great results all the seasons we have been here and sometimes overachieving as well, you cannot do it if you are not on the same page.

“Of course, some moments not everything (is) perfect – not everything I’d like to see the club (do) to progress, and sometimes the fans want (that) as well – but that does not mean that we are not on the same page.

“It doesn’t mean that we don’t have a great relationship and an honest and respectful relationship with everybody at the top of the club.”

Silva has never been slow to emphasise his own ambitions and the need for the club to invest in the squad.

He has been linked with other clubs – and was approached about a job in Saudi Arabia – but stayed put.

“I’m an ambitious manager, definitely. I want always the best for the football club,” he said.

“I know how difficult it was for us to achieve what we achieved in the last few seasons.

“Standing still is not part of my talks, never, and I always want more. Sometimes that is possible and sometimes not possible, but I can guarantee to you that we have been always on the same page.

“Of course someone that is in charge of the club has to take financial decisions that are not for me, and myself as a manager.

“From my side I think I’ve given enough signs that I’m not looking always to leave the football club, because as you know I had some chances in the past.”