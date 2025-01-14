Silva laments Fulham errors after unbeaten run ends

Marco Silva admitted Fulham only had themselves to blame after their nine-match unbeaten run ended at West Ham.

They lost 3-2 at the London Stadium, where they were on top in the first half only to concede two goals in quick succession.

The first came after a mistake by Andreas Pereira and, after Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back, West Ham’s two-goal advantage was restored after an error by keeper Bernd Leno.

Whites boss Silva said: “We were penalised by our own mistakes.

“We were so dominant until we conceded the first goal. We made a mistake and they scored, and three minutes later we lost a second goal.

“When they scored for 3-1 we gave them another goal. That’s the reality. It’s clear the result did not reflect the teams on the pitch. The best team did not win the game.”

West Ham’s win was their first since Graham Potter took over as manager.

Potter admitted his team rode their luck, but insisted: “There were errors, but I think we forced the errors.”







