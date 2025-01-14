Fulham’s unbeaten run ended by West Ham

West Ham 3-2 Fulham

Fulham’s nine-game unbeaten run came to an end at the London Stadium.

Quickfire goals from Carlos Soler and Tomas Soucek shocked the visitors, after a dominant first 30 minutes.

Fulham got a goal back when Alex Iwobi’s teasing cross went all the way in just after the restart.

But Lucas Paqueta added a third for the hosts after keeper Bernd Leno was caught on the ball by Danny Ings.

Iwobi then halved the deficit again with an almost identical goal to his first.

For the opener, Andreas Pereira’s dreadful pass found Soler, who had a simple finish.

Moments later, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pull-back found Soucek, who rifled home a second Hammers goal.

Harry Wilson had almost Fulham the perfect start. The Welshman hit the crossbar after Iwobi found him in the box. Whites striker Raul Jimenez also hit the woodwork later in the first half.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira (Traore 68), Wilson (King 85), Iwobi (Muniz 85), Smith Rowe (Cairney 68), Jimenez.







