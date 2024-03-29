Silva keen for Fulham fans to fill Cottage

Marco Silva says he has no plans to visit the two Michelin Starred restaurants in Fulham’s new Riverside Stand – but hopes the £120m development will take the club to the next level.

Five years after work began on the project, which also features a rooftop swimming pool and spa that overlooks the River Thames, it will finally be fully open midway through next season, with the club selling hospitality packages from April 9.

The stand has been dogged by delays since work first began in June 2019 but it will increase Craven Cottage’s capacity to more than 29,000 and also see the club’s revenue streams soar, with season tickets available from £3000.







Whites boss Silva said: “What I want to see first is the stand to be full of fans to support us, that is the main thing for me as a manager.

“I understand it is a big project for the club in all aspects, not just football. The people who are taking these decisions feel it is the best for the club. For us football people inside the club it is going to help us on a matchday to have more support.

“Ever since I joined the club I have asked every single month ‘When is it going to be ready?’ I know that when our ground is full it will make us even stronger at home and it is something that is really important for me.

“If it is going to help us in terms of revenue then that is fantastic as well because it is going to make Fulham stronger.

“But for all the facilities and stuff I won’t have time to enjoy this type of thing.”

Meanwhile, Silva says Willian’s Fulham future will be decided at the end of the season.







