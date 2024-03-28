Willian’s future to be decided in summer, Silva says

Marco Silva says Willian’s Fulham future will be decided at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea wide-man, 35, has impressed since a surprise return to west London from his native Brazil in 2022.

Last summer he signed a one-year deal to stay at Craven Cottage for this season and it remains to be seen whether he will remain for another campaign.







Whites boss Silva explained: “Willian’s situation is more or less the same as last season.

“Last season he joined for just one year and wanted to see how the season went before he made a decision.

“I’ve had some conversations with him throughout this season and he’s going to wait until the end of the season.

“With a player of his age, it’s important to see how he’s feeling at the end to take decisions and we respect that situation from him.”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to face strugglers Sheffield United, Silva was asked about the lavish facilities in Craven Cottage’s new Riverside Stand, which were unveiled this week. They include a swimming pool.

“What I want is to see is the stands full of fans to support us. That’s the main thing for me as manager,” he said.

“All of the other facilities are not for us. It’s really something that the club decided that will help club grow and have more revenue.

“What I would love to see is a stand full of people supporting Fulham Football Club.”







