Silva hopes for ‘bright future’ for Sessegnon

Marco Silva hopes the future is bright for Ryan Sessegnon after his emphatic first Premier League start since returning to Fulham.

Sessegnon scored after just 58 seconds in the 2-1 win at Wolves, where Rodrigo Muniz scored a second-half winner.

Regarded as a major prospect prior to joining Tottenham from Fulham, Sessegnon has been plagued by injuries.

He has had to be patient since going back to Craven Cottage last year, but boss Silva hopes the 24-year-old has turned a corner.

“The last two or three years was really tough for him,” Silva said.

“A player that started 16 years old at a high level and everyone here and everyone who loves football in this country recognised that he’s going to have an amazing career because he’s a top talent – but football is not always like that.

“He started to have a lot of injuries and that took confidence from him, but the most important thing it took was the sharpness to be at this level.

"We have to keep him as healthy as we can." – Marco Silva after Ryan Sessegnon's emphatic first league start since returning to Fulham.#FFC pic.twitter.com/Rwe6NEVB0a — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) February 25, 2025

“It’s really tough when you get injuries in a row, but let’s hope the future is going to be bright for him again.”

Silva made five changes to his line-up in total, starting with Muniz rather than Raul Jimenez up front, and changed formation.

“Changing five players, the short period between games, and changing the formation, the boys responded really well and I’m pleased for them,” said Silva.

“Wolves had the ball but didn’t create one chance in the second half.”







