Muniz scores Fulham winner at Wolves

Wolves 1 Gomes (18)



Fulham 2 Sessegnon (1′)

Muniz (47′)

Rodrigo Muniz’s goal – his eighth of the season – gave Fulham victory at Molineux.

Ryan Sessegnon, selected instead of Antonee Robinson and starting a league game for the first time since returning to Fulham, put them ahead after just 58 seconds.

Joao Gomes equalised for Wolves but the visitors regained the lead with a goal from Muniz at the start of the second half – this time with 65 seconds on the clock.

The opening goal was beautifully worked, with Muniz collecting Joachim Andersen’s ball forward and finding Andreas Pereira, who slid a perfect pass down the left-hand channel for Sessegnon to run onto.

Sessegnon made no mistake, firing past keeper Jose Sa for his first goal since October 2022.

Wolves drew level when Sessegnon stopped Nélson Semedo getting a decisive touch to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s left-wing cross but the loose ball dropped to Gomes, who thumped an unstoppable strike past keeper Bernd Leno.

But Fulham hit back in emphatic style after Wolves gave the ball away straight after the interval.

Adama Traore, playing against his former side, sent Muniz through and the striker coolly chipped the onrushing Sa.

Raul Jimenez had a chance to add a third after being set up by fellow substitute Robinson, but he shot straight at Sa.

Robinson was denied by Tommy Doyle’s block, while Jimenez headed over and dragged a shot wide late on.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Cuenca (Bassey 76), Sessegnon (Robinson 71), Berge, Pereira, Lukic (Iwobi 67), Traore (Willian 67), Muniz (Jimenez 71).

Subs not used: Benda, Reed, Cairney, King.







