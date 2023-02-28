Silva hails ‘two great finishes’ after Fulham reach quarter-finals

Fulham boss Marco Silva enjoyed the two superb goals that took his side into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Strikes from Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon saw off Leeds and put the Whites in the last eight.

Asked which goal he thought was best, Silva said: “It’s not easy to decide. Two different moments but two great finishes.







“The first one was a very good recovery from Joao, the way he won the ball and a great finish.

“The other one was different. The way Manor linked with our striker and a great finish from a spot that (he) is very strong (from).

“It’s for our fans to decide what’s the best, but they were two great moments.”

Despite the brilliant result, Silva admitted his team were not at their best.

Leeds created several chances, had two goals disallowed and also hit the post.

“I thought in the first half we were more in control given the way they approached the game but it is easy to understand from the first minute they pressed really high,” Silva said.

“We created some dangerous moments around their box but they have dangerous and quick forwards and we gave them too many chances.

“We lost the ball too often in areas that we should not and when you give them a chance to make good counter-attacks they took from us the confidence we should have to play with.”







