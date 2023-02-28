Fulham beat Leeds to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Fulham 2 Leeds 0 21' Palhinha 56' Solomon

Brilliant strikes from João Palhinha and Manor Solomon took Fulham through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Palhinha put the Whites ahead with a stunning curling effort midway through the first half.

Solomon doubled the lead when he scored for the fourth game in a row.







Solomon exchanged passes with the fit-again Aleksandar Mitrovic near edge of the penalty and sent a glorious shot beyond keeper Illan Meslier and into the far corner of the net.

The goal was almost identical to the one Solomon scored against Wolves and continued his superb recent form.

And the result continued Fulham’s fine season. They are sixth in the Premier League table, and in the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010.

They went through despite Leeds creating plenty of chances.

Georginio Rutter’s looping header hit the post and the visitors had two goals – from Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto – ruled out.







