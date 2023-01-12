Silva hails Fulham’s ‘fantastic’ season after derby triumph

Marco Silva hailed a ”fantastic” season so far for Fulham, who moved up to sixth in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage against Chelsea.

Goals in each half from Willian – against his former club – and Carlos Vinicius respectively, won the derby to maintain the Whites’ momentum.

And Fulham head coach Silva, who had to do without suspended top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, savoured a memorable result.







“It is a fantastic season so far but we know we are only midway and we have big room to improve,” he said. “To win four games in a row in the Premier League is great and we have to keep working hard.

“We tried to win the game and it was an important moment for Carlos Vinicius as well. It is tough when you are at a club in the shadow of Mitrovic, who is such a special player for me and the club. It was his best performance (for Fulham).”

Despite Fulham’s current buoyancy, Silva remains realistic, with so much of the league campaign remaining.

He added: “Overall it was a great night for our fans – they deserved it.

“It was a win against a super team who have different goals from ourselves and they have a massive budget compared to us. It was a great night for our fans.

“For our football club it is special, definitely. I felt it after the final whistle, in the way we celebrated. It is another three points for us and that is the most important thing in a league where it is so hard to win points.”







