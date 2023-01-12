Fulham v Chelsea player ratings

Fulham beat Chelsea 2-1 in the west London derby at Craven Cottage. Here’s how we rated the players.

Fulham









Bernd Leno: 7

Pulled off smart, instinctive saves from Kai Havertz, Lewis Hall and Joao Felix. Could have arguably done better with the Blues equaliser when facing Mason Mount’s free-kick, which came off the post and invited Kalidou Koulibaly to stab home.

Kenny Tete: 7

Solid and dependable on the right side throughout. Scythed down by Felix which resulted in a 57th-minute red card for the Chelsea debutant.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7

Great positional sense at the heart of the defence and always alert to the threat of Havertz.

Tim Ream: 8

Continues to defy age with a fine performance, faced by the expensive, twin threat of Felix andHavertz. Kept his cool when Chelsea threatened as the derby wore on.

Antonee Robinson: 7

Caused Chelsea problems down the left early on during a fine spell for the hosts. Did very well in his battle for supremacy with Cesar Azpilicueta on the flank.

Harrison Reed: 7

Plenty of timely interventions from the Whites enforcer, which disrupted Chelsea’s rhythm for long spells. Replaced after 67 minutes by Tom Cairney.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid: 7

Came agonisingly close to putting the Whites ahead when he crashed a shot against the bar in the 22nd minute as Fulham grew in confidence. Substituted for Harry Wilson as head coach Marco Silva attempted to freshen things up.

Andreas Pereira: 8

Delivered an outstanding cross from the right, which was gleefully met by Carlos Vinicius to clinch the game for Fulham. Excellent throughout.

Willian: 8

Scored to put the Whites ahead against his former club, with the aid of a deflection by luckess Blues’ defender Trevoh Chalobah after 25 minutes. Good link ups with Robinson and was replaced with eight minutes remaining to a standing ovation from the home fans.

Joao Palhinha: 7

Helped cushion some sustained Chelsea pressure early on, making several important clearances. Always a feisty presence in protecting the Fulham rearguard.

Carlos Vinicius: 8

In for the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic, the striker fired past the post in the seventh minute as Fulham asserted themselves. Kept working Chelsea’s defence until he got his reward, heading home the winner on 73 minutes.

Harry Wilson: 6

A second-half appearance – and it was an inspired choice by Silva, with the energetic winger frustrating Chelsea with his work-rate once Fulham had gone in front.

Tom Cairney: 6

Came on in the second half to add guile to Fulham chasing a winning goal. Used his experience to good effect when the Whites went 2-1 ahead.

Manor Solomon: 6

Came on late for the impressive Willian to slot in on the left, as Fulham battled to protect their lead.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 5

Made a mess of dealing with Pereira’s cross that led to Fulham’s second goal after coming to claim the ball before changing his mind, allowing Vinicius to take advantage of his hesitation to head home from close range. Had no chance with Fulham’s deflected opener.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Troubled all game by the pace of Robinson and trickery Willian. Almost gift-wrapped a goal to De Cordova-Reid after misreading a long ball over the top only for the winger to smash his shot off the crossbar.

Thiago Silva: 5

Lost Vinicius for Fulham’s second goal and was relieved to see a first-half chance from his fellow Brazilian fizz wide after being turned in the box. Not at his best.

Trevoh Chalobah: 5

Endured a torrid evening. Failed to deal with the cross into the box from Decordova-Reid that set up Willian’s goal, with the former Blues winger’s shot taking a massive deflection off his leg and past the helpless Kepa. Hooked in the second half.

Kalidou Koulibaly: 6

Was probably the pick of the Chelsea defence and scored the equaliser when he turned home Mason Mount’s free-kick just after half-time. Made some important clearances but perhaps should have done more to stop Pereira’s cross for the Fulham winner.

Lewis Hall: 6

The young wing-back mostly held his own in what was one bright spot on an otherwise dreadful night for Chelsea, Missed a glorious chance to score in opening minutes though and lost possession in the build-up to the opening goal.

Mateo Kovacic: 5

A really disappointing display from the Croatia international, who was loose in possession on numerous occasions and looked well off the pace throughout. Replaced by Conor Gallagher in the second half.

Denis Zakaria: 5

Struggled against Fulham’s mobile midfield of Reed, Paulinha and Pereira and replaced early in the second half by Jorginho after picking up an injury.

Joao Felix: 5

A debut to forget for the Portugal international, who received a straight red card 10 minutes into the second half a poor challenge on Kenny Tete. Showed some glimpses of his talent in the first half including one delicious turn, but should have done better with a chance inside the box that he fired wide.

Mason Mount: 6

Was involved in all of Chelsea’s best attacking moments and his free-kick for the equaliser caused confusion in the Fulham box. Unlucky to be taken off.

Kai Havertz: 6

Battled hard up front on his own and was forced to drop deep to get the ball in an effort to create something. Should have done better when through on goal after ghosting past Tosin, but otherwise lacked the support around him up top.

Jogininho: 6

Was more assured in possession than Zakaria and Kovacic when he was introduced, but never created anything of note.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Employed as a wing-back when he was brought on as one of four late subs but didn’t have any real time to make an impression.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Was typically busy when he was introduced but didn’t really make much of an impact from off the bench.

Carney Chukwuemaka: 6

Showed some pace from off the bench but never seriously troubled the Fulham defence who closed out the game comfortably.

Marc Cucurella: 6

Replaced the tiring Hall but showed little to suggest he is a £60m player, with one awful cross going straight into the crowd.







